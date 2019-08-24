Premier League |

Manchester United fans troll Romelu Lukaku as Norwich City striker gets more goals vs top six than him in 2 matches

lukaku pukki

 Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has taken the English Premier League by storm and has already scored five goals in three matches. Two of those have come against league heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea.

Though his side went on to lose 3-2 vs Chelsea, he was again the hero of the day for the recently promoted side, scoring one and assisting another. With his goal, he even overtook former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku with respect to goals scored against top 6 sides in the Premier League.

Lukaku, who left United for Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, scored only one goal for United against top-six sides in 17 matches.

Now that Pukki has overtaken that figure in only two games, United fans were quick to troll their former striker, who recently called the club out for failing to shut out rumours that they want him out.

 

