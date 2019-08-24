Premier League |

Frank Lampard reveals how he will celebrate first win as Chelsea manager

Chelsea registered their first win under new manager Frank Lampard as they got the better of recently promoted Norwich City 3-2 in an edge-of-the-seat encounter.

The Blues manager was upbeat as he earned his first win as a Chelsea boss after losses against Manchester United and Liverpool followed by a draw against Leicester City. In his post-match conference, Lampard talked about Mason Mount’s injury and how he’ll celebrate the win.

He revealed that he will have a couple of glasses of wine, ‘while keeping an eye on the baby monitor’ to cap off a historic day for him.

“Yeah. Mason took a knock to his calf, so that is better than a strain, obviously. So hopefully in a couple of days it will settle down, so hopefully that is good news. We will assess it.

“For me, I am happy, very happy with the result. Because you away from it at Chelsea. We want to win games, I want to stay in contention. I didn’t want a slow start. We had a tough start and I have got to say I am happy with a lot of the performances.

“But you can’t shout that too loudly if you aren’t winning games. So it changes it for me, today. So I am very happy. It gives me more determination to work. I saw a lot of good things, things we can improve but a real good belief in the players, the way they played today. I am happy, but determined, I suppose,” he said in the post-match conference.

 

