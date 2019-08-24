Teemu Pukki’s wonderful start to life in the Premier League continued on Saturday with another goal, this time against Chelsea.

Teemu Pukki became the 10th player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances on Saturday – but his strike was not enough to prevent Chelsea winning at Carrow Road.

The 29-year-old struck in the 30th minute of Norwich City’s clash with the Blues, his right-footed effort squirming through goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pukki has enjoyed a wonderful start to life in the English top flight, netting in the opening day defeat to Liverpool and then plundering a hat-trick against Newcastle United in Norwich’s first home outing.

However, his goal against the Blues came in a losing cause, as Norwich went down 3-2 in the early kick-off.

Still, Pavel Pogrebnyak at Reading is the only other player to score five goals in their first three appearances in the competition.

Diego Costa and Adrian Mutu both managed four in three at the start of their Chelsea careers, a feat also achieved by Brian Deane (Sheffield United), Mick Quinn (Coventry City), Michu (Swansea) and Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton).

Michael Ricketts (Bolton Wanderers) and Dalian Atkinson (Aston Villa), meanwhile, scored three times in their opening three outings.