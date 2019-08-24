Premier League |

Manchester United take hilarious dig at Chelsea ahead of Crystal Palace encounter

Ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, Manchester United decided to have a bit of fun on Twitter as they trolled Chelsea by reminding them about their defeat against United in the opening weekend of the season, a couple of weeks ago.

Manchester United are defeated so far in the season – they defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the opening weekend before drawing 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

And prior to the game against Crystal Palace, the Red Devils’ twitter admin made a slight mistake with reference to the twitter hashtag to be used – instead of the #MUNCRY hashtag that was to be posted, #MUNCHE was used.

Soon, Manchester United recognized their error, before using the opportunity to aim a cheeky dig at their league rivals.

Check it out below:

Speaking about the upcoming game, United’s summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be playing against his former club for the first time following his £50million transfer in July.

Meanwhile, in terms of Chelsea’s result in Gameweek 3, the Londoners came out 3-2 victors against newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

Match referee Martin Atkinson made himself extremely unpopular among fans with a few wrong judgements – and that coupled with an erratic VAR performance that overruled a Chelsea goal, a penalty and a foul by Norwich’s Ben Godfrey, meant that the Chelsea faithful had quite a lot to say on Twitter after the game.

Check out some of the reactions right here.

