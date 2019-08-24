Chelsea fans slam VAR after goal, penalty gets ruled out against Norwich City

On Saturday, Premier League giants Chelsea celebrated their first win under new manager Frank Lampard, as they defeated Norwich City 3-2 at the Carrow Road in Norfolk, England. However, the inconsistency of VAR occupied most of the headlines once again, and fans were left irritated.

Match referee Martin Atkinson made himself extremely unpopular among fans with a few wrong judgements – and that coupled with an erratic VAR performance that overruled a Chelsea goal, a penalty and a foul by Norwich’s Ben Godfrey, meant that the Chelsea faithful had quite a lot to say on Twitter after the game.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Following Chelsea putting the ball in the back of the net, Martin Atkinson initially awarded a goal, but after consultation with VAR the goal was overturned as there was a foul on Tim Krul by Olivier Giroud. #NORCHE #PL — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2019

“VAR is there to get the correct decisions why can anyone dislike it” Yeah ….. It’s probably got 3/4 decisions wrong in this game alone. It’s honestly the biggest piece of shit ever invented. #NORCHE — Ashley Clarke (@AshleyClarkey8) August 24, 2019

Seriously what is the point of VAR 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ Chelsea should have had a Pen, the Zouma goal should have stood and then Godfrey should have had a Red, yet VAR have said no to all 🤦🏻‍♂️ either get rid of it or lower the threshold. It takes away more than it gives! #NORCHE — Tom Dobson (@TomDobson92) August 24, 2019

Thought VAR was meant to solve problems? What a joke!#NORCHE #VAR — Sudip Majumder (@studipm) August 24, 2019

VAR is so inconsistent it’s a joke. #NORCHE — Rosie (@RosieCFC) August 24, 2019

VAR denied a clear penalty, clear goal and clear red card? What a mess #NORCHE #VAR — Adam Galley 🌐 (@MrAdamGalley) August 24, 2019

How do we replace the people looking at VAR replays who decide a deliberate stamp is just fine? #FA #NORCHE — Rich Jones (@_Rich_Jones_) August 24, 2019

What is the use of VAR in this match? Two shouts for penalty for Chelsea in this game #CFC #NORCHE — Afolayan Ayodeji (@AyodejiAfolayan) August 24, 2019

@btsport Can you please make sure that Chris Sutton understand the rules before the next games. He should know that when a goal keeper catches the ball in both hands deemed to be in control therefore VAR was right to disallow the goal #NORCHE — Sean Barnes (@barnes_sean) August 24, 2019

Even with VAR, it can't account for the ineptitude of the refs. Atkinson utterly shocking throughout #NORCHE — Matt Davies (@MattDavies31890) August 24, 2019

VAR is so inconsistent…you can’t have a fingernail offside but can stamp on someone’s ankle and get away with it? #VAR #NORCHE — Jared Renshaw (@jaredrenshaw) August 24, 2019

Anyone else not understand VAR? Penalties given for slight touches but nothing for stamping on someone? The game is officially gone🤦🏻‍♂️ #NORCHE pic.twitter.com/stCWz5OAkL — Liam Tyler (@liamtyl85493143) August 24, 2019

VAR is just bullshit – Chelsea should have a penalty and a goal (foul wrongly given on Krul).. It’s inconsistency makes it absolutely pointless #NORCHE #VAR — Adam Thompson (@AdamTho65456917) August 24, 2019

Definitely not a #Chelsea fan, but how on earth #VAR didn’t call Atkinson for that?

Kickboxing, not football#NORCHE pic.twitter.com/Qe91Ib78RH — Federico Rosa (@Federosa96) August 24, 2019

Clear penalty not given, perfectly good goal disallowed and one player diving twice unpunished. What’s happening VAR? #NORCHE — ImposterLink (@ImposterL) August 24, 2019

This game has also shown what a shambles VAR is. Some shocking calls. No penalty when Azpi got kicked and no punishment for the stomp on Mount. #NORCHE #CFC #VAR #ClearCut — HJ (@BonzoCFC) August 24, 2019

Speaking about the game, Chelsea’s academy product Tammy Abraham hit his first two Premier League goals en-route the Blues’ first victory of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki twice equalised for hosts Norwich City, while Mason Mount – another academy graduate of the Londoners – scored their third goal, also his second of the season.

With the win, Frank Lampard and co. climbed to the top half of the Premier League table, as they are now at the tenth spot with four points from three games (one win, one draw, one loss).

Chelsea’s next game is against Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge, on 31st August.