Chelsea fans slam VAR after goal, penalty gets ruled out against Norwich City

On Saturday, Premier League giants Chelsea celebrated their first win under new manager Frank Lampard, as they defeated Norwich City 3-2 at the Carrow Road in Norfolk, England. However, the inconsistency of VAR occupied most of the headlines once again, and fans were left irritated.

Match referee Martin Atkinson made himself extremely unpopular among fans with a few wrong judgements – and that coupled with an erratic VAR performance that overruled a Chelsea goal, a penalty and a foul by Norwich’s Ben Godfrey, meant that the Chelsea faithful had quite a lot to say on Twitter after the game.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Speaking about the game, Chelsea’s academy product Tammy Abraham hit his first two Premier League goals en-route the Blues’ first victory of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki twice equalised for hosts Norwich City, while Mason Mount – another academy graduate of the Londoners – scored their third goal, also his second of the season.

With the win, Frank Lampard and co. climbed to the top half of the Premier League table, as they are now at the tenth spot with four points from three games (one win, one draw, one loss).

Chelsea’s next game is against Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge, on 31st August.

