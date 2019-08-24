Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Arsenal star has no weakness ahead of Premier League clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that former protege and current Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no ‘real weaknesses’ ahead of Premier League encounter between the two clubs.

While talking to the media ahead of the encounter, Klopp touched on various points about Aubameyang and how he developed under him at Borussia Dortmund. The duo was together for two seasons in Germany before the manager decided to move to Liverpool.

Aubameyang then joined Arsenal in the winter transfer window last year and has since scored 43 goals in 67 games across all competitions for the Gunners.

“Auba has actually no real weaknesses apart from his fashion style. I’m really glad it has worked out well for him, because I really like him,” he said.

“I didn’t think about the Premier League when I signed him for Dortmund. He played as a winger at Saint-Etienne at that time, we needed a number nine because [Robert] Lewandowski left us. We thought long about it, then he came in and played on the wing and we played with [Ciro] Immobile as well.

“Later on we realised he is a really good central striker, a number nine, as well. It was not immediate like this, he developed incredibly and became a goal machine.

“I have to say his finishing is incredible. Combine that with the speed and it is really interesting. He plays now on the wing in a 4-2-3-1 which means he has to defend too and he is ready for that. He is a really good player.”