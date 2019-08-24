Reports: Manchester United players make their decision on who should take penalties for the side

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba hasn’t had the best of weeks as he was racially attacked by a set of fans after he missed a penalty in his side’s 1-1 draw against Wolves in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford, who had scored United’ first league goal this season from the spot in their opening encounter vs Chelsea, was seen in a brief discussion with Pogba after the latter had won a penalty against Wolves. The French midfielder then stepped up to take the spot-kick but goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a good save to deny him.

Though United might have won all three points had Pogba converted the spot-kick, it was more of a good save than a bad kick. However, according to reports in Daily Mail, United players want Rashford to continue as the designated penalty taker for the club.

The report goes on to add that they were shocked to see Pogba stepping up to take the kick against Wolves as they believed it was the English youngster who was on penalty-taking duties.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed that both Rashford and Pogba will stay on penalty duties in a press conference.

“I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a penalty for United again, we’re practising penalties still and Marcus and Paul are still on them,” Solskjaer said.