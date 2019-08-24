Jurgen Klopp responds to Unai Emery’s comments that Arsenal don’t want to play Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s comments that they don’t want to play Liverpool.

The two Premier League giants are set to go head to head in the league later today (Saturday, 24th August). When Emery was quizzed about his questionable record against Liverpool, he replied by saying that they don’t want to play the Reds.

“For us we don’t want to play against Liverpool ever. We’d prefer not to play against them,” Emery had said in a press conference.

When Klopp was asked to respond to the comments, the Liverpool said that he believes Emery was joking but was quick to add that he wants his side to be the team that nobody wants to play against.

“He made a joke! We cannot make a serious question of it. But we want to be the team nobody wants to play against,” he said in a pre-match press conference.

“We want to be too intense, too quick, too strong, too fast, too greedy, too angry. That’s what we want. We have to make ourselves ready for the game, and make people think at the end ‘that was too much for us’.”

The last time Arsenal and Liverpool met, the latter ran out 5-1 winners.