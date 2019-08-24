Manchester United star reveals he wasn’t sure of staying at the club after last season

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has revealed that he wasn’t sure that he will stay at the club after last season.

The Spaniard’s contract with the club was set to expire after the last season but he was offered a two-year extension. In an interview with Telegraph, Mata revealed how he did not know what the future held for him but he did accept that he wanted to stay at the club.

Mata joined United from Chelsea in the winter transfer window of 2014 and has since gone on to make 220 appearances for the club, scoring 45 and assisting 37 times.

“To be honest, I didn’t know [what his future would hold]. I was not 100 per cent sure. I know what I felt – which was to stay – but I didn’t know what would happen,” Mata said.

“I wanted to stay here because I would not forgive myself to leave with a feeling of ‘yeah, but… what?’ I didn’t want that. You know it has been a challenging time. But I am quite proud of my mentality,” he added.

