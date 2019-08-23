Before the start of the season, English broadcaster BT Sport came up with a unique ‘script’ of the season ahead, predicting what’s to come for the season ahead. While the results of the script have been hit-and-miss so far, we take a look at what’s in store for us in gameweek 3, including a big Manchester United win.
With the help of big data, BT Sport mapped out the season ahead before it began. An explanation regarding the same was released, which read as follows:
“Using machine learning (ML), the system calculated the relative strengths of each team rating attacking strength (goals) and defensive solidity (goals conceded) based on historic data from thousands of matches over previous seasons.
“It then worked out the probability of every conceivable scoreline for all future games – home and away – as well as goalscorers and assist makers.
“Random events that could occur during a season – such as injuries and player transfers – were simulated to give an even more accurate set of predictions. Finally, the data was brought to life in an action-packed script – telling the story of the season for every team, adding data visualisation to dramatise the key stats.”
Here are the predictions in full (via SportBible)
Aston Villa 1-2 Everton
Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
Norwich 0-2 Chelsea
Brighton 1-0 Southampton
Manchester United 5-0 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City
Watford 0-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 0-5 Manchester City
Tottenham 4-0 Newcastle
Wolves 1-2 Burnley