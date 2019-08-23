Before the start of the season, English broadcaster BT Sport came up with a unique ‘script’ of the season ahead, predicting what’s to come for the season ahead. While the results of the script have been hit-and-miss so far, we take a look at what’s in store for us in gameweek 3, including a big Manchester United win.

With the help of big data, BT Sport mapped out the season ahead before it began. An explanation regarding the same was released, which read as follows:

“Using machine learning (ML), the system calculated the relative strengths of each team rating attacking strength (goals) and defensive solidity (goals conceded) based on historic data from thousands of matches over previous seasons.

“It then worked out the probability of every conceivable scoreline for all future games – home and away – as well as goalscorers and assist makers.

“Random events that could occur during a season – such as injuries and player transfers – were simulated to give an even more accurate set of predictions. Finally, the data was brought to life in an action-packed script – telling the story of the season for every team, adding data visualisation to dramatise the key stats.”

Regarding the third gameweek, the script predicts a massive win for both Manchester United and Manchester City, with the pair recording a five-nil victory against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively.

Furthermore, the predictions also suggest the first win for Frank Lampard as the Chelsea boss, while Liverpool winning their top-six clash against Arsenal.

Here are the predictions in full (via SportBible)

Aston Villa 1-2 Everton

Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Norwich 0-2 Chelsea

Brighton 1-0 Southampton

Manchester United 5-0 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City

Watford 0-1 West Ham

Bournemouth 0-5 Manchester City

Tottenham 4-0 Newcastle

Wolves 1-2 Burnley