Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes indirect dig at former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has raised quite a few eyebrows with his explosive interview where he has questioned the club and their fans.

The Belgian went on to claim that he was made the scapegoat of United’ poor form along with former teammates Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez. He went on to add that the club didn’t even try to shut down rumours that they wanted him out of United before the transfer deadline.

“A lot of stuff has been said where I didn’t feel protected,” he said on the NBA player Josh Hart’s LightHarted podcast. “I felt like a lot of rumours, ‘Rom going there’, ‘They don’t want Rom’, and nobody came out to shut it down. It was for a good three, four weeks. I’m waiting for someone to come out and shut it down. It didn’t happen.

“I had my conversation, told them it was better to go our separate ways. If you don’t want to protect somebody, all these rumours come out. I just wanted you to say: ‘Rom is going to fight for his place,’ but it never happened for four, five months.

“If you’re happy, you find a way. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the bench or starting but nobody told me that was the situation, so I thought for two, three weeks to analyse, see all this shit coming out in the media. Who leaks it? Not me. Not my agent. I see it on my phone come out of nowhere.

“I told them it’s not good for me to be at a place where I’m not wanted. We’re not stupid. They consider us dumb but we are not dumb. We know who is doing leaks and stuff. I told them, you can’t be working like this, it’s better for me to go now.”

Reportedly, part of the interview was filmed while Lukau was still a United player. Ahead of the club’s Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quizzed about his views on the Lukaku interview but the Norwegian replied by saying that ‘he’d rather not’.

“I’m not going to dive into that one, part of that interview was made when he was a Manchester United player, wasn’t it? I’d rather not,” Solskjaer said.

Lukaku ultimately moved to Inter Milan on the English transfer deadline day.