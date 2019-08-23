Ex Premier League manager names defender Arsenal should’ve signed from Chelsea along with David Luiz

One of the major areas of concern for Arsenal is their defence. The Gunners are actively looking at long term solutions to fix their backline and even made some key additions this summer. However, one former Premier League manager believes that there is one more player who they should’ve signed.

Ian Holloway, who managed Blackpool during their short stint in the Premier League, has named one more Chelsea defender who Arsenal should’ve signed, along with David Luiz.

Holloway revealed that he would’ve brought in former Blues’ captain Gary Cahill as well to shore up the Arsenal defence.

“I would have fancied Cahill,’ Holloway said on The Debate. (via Metro)

“I know Cahill’s gone to Palace but if you had David Luiz and Cahill.”

Cahill left Chelsea after a long and successful stint, during which he won all the major trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League. The Englishman fell out of favour under Maurizio Sarri and was let go by the Blues on contract expiry. Soon after, he signed for London side Crystal Palace.

Arsenal, meanwhile, brought in David Luiz from Chelsea for a low fee, after the defender chose to leave the club. The Gunners also signed Kieren Tierney and Nicolas Pepe, along with Dani Ceballos and William Saliba to complete their transfer window.