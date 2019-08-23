Much was made of Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer’s decision to let Paul Pogba take the penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which he went on to miss. Manchester United dropped points as a result and the Norwegian head coach has now revealed his final decision over the spot-kick duties.

Paul Pogba took on the responsibility of taking a penalty in a Premier League tie against Wolves. However, the Frenchman saw his spot-kick saved, leading to Manchester United drawing the match.

Fans and experts were curious as to why Pogba took the penalty, considering Marcus Rashford had taken one against Chelsea and scored emphatically. However, Solskjaer continued to support his decision of letting two players exchange the spot-kick duties.

The Manchester United manager later confirmed the same again in his pre-match press conference:

“I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a penalty for United again, we’re practising pens still and Marcus and Paul are still on them.

“It’s not that I’ve left it to the players. We’ve nominated two. You’ll have games where Rashford’s not playing, Pogba’s not playing. It’s good for them to know “I’m there!” and be trusted.

“It’s not anarchy and do whatever you want. Last year we had a few – Marcus, Jesse (Lingard), Paul.

“Don’t be surprised if Marcus or Paul scores the next one. There was absolutely no fighting amongst them.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t win the game. The talk is always more difficult when you don’t win.”

Manchester United next face Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League, looking for their second win of the season.