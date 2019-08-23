Aubameyang explains how Arsenal can beat Liverpool in Premier League

Arsenal take on Liverpool this weekend in the Premier League, and the hopes of Gunners’ fans will be on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to conjure up something special.

Speaking ahead of the game, the star forward revealed how his side can get over the line over the Reds.

“As we’ve seen from last season, Liverpool play with three up front and they play very well. Why not us? I think we can do it,” Aubameyang revealed to Sky Sports.

“It will be a tough game against them. They are great players. They always try to go forward and try to get goals and assist each other. They are one of the best trios in the world.”

The Gabon International explained how the Arsenal front three can be just as lethal as the famed Liverpool trio.

“I see a lot of similarities. Pepe and me, we are quick players like Mane and Salah, while Laca is a player who can keep the ball and is really good with his feet like Firmino. So yes, we can say we are close enough.”

He then discussed his plans for this season on an individual level.