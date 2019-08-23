Reports: Liverpool set to sign record-breaking deal with kit supplier

Sponsors have begun playing a more important role in football, particularly in the age of ‘superclubs’. Every ‘big’ team is now on the lookout for the sponsorships which will give them a financial boost over their opponents. Liverpool are said to be closing in on one such record-breaking kit deal.

According to Forbes, Liverpool Football Club are said to sign the biggest kit deal in the history of the Premier League. The Reds are currently provided their kits by American sportswear brand, New Balance, who pay them £45 Million per year.

Nevertheless, New Balance is now in the final year of its contract with Liverpool and could soon be replaced by Nike. The American brand, in turn, will offer the Reds the biggest kit deal in Premier League’s history, eclipsing Adidas’ £75 Million-a-year contract with rivals Manchester United.

Nike already is the official supplier of two of the league’s top six clubs – Chelsea and Tottenham – and could end up adding the current Champions League holders to its portfolio.

Furthermore, a report from Daily Mail suggests that Liverpool have already been in touch with other brands such as Adidas and Puma over a potential deal. New Balance, meanwhile, has the right to match any offer and extend their deal. However, an agreement with any of the mentioned brands is likely to be the biggest in the league’s history.