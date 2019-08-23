Romelu Lukaku reveals his opinion of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in explosive interview

Romelu Lukaku has opened up about a number of things in an explosive interview on the LightHarted podcast, and one of the people he discussed was Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Mourinho was responsible for bringing Lukaku over to Manchester United from Everton, and the Belgian has admitted that they did not always see eye to eye during their time together.

“Everybody has their own personal relationship with him,” Lukaku said to the Lightharted Podcast.

“Me and him, we bump heads but I love him as a man.”

“I think he loves me as a man but we bump heads all the time. Sometimes he might be picky on me and then I’ll be picky on him. He’s my guy, for sure.”

Data Preview: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Mourinho also had Lukaku as his player briefly at Chelsea, but the two spent a majority of their time together at United, before both departed for different reasons.

Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils in December 2018 after a poor string of results, while Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan in this summer transfer window.

It is fair to say that neither left Old Trafford on great terms, and have spoken out about their time there rather openly recently.