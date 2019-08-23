Reports: Manchester United star skips training ahead of Serie A move

Manchester United might be close to losing one of their top stars in this summer transfer window, and he did not help his case by skipping a training session this week.

The Sun are reporting that Alexis Sanchez was conspicuous by his absence during the Manchester United training session, since he reportedly needed to go the United States embassy in London.

Sanchez was looking for a visa in order to represent his country Chile, and reports say he had the permission of United to miss the training session with his teammates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likens Alexis Sanchez to a bottle of ketchup

Chile will play Argentina in Los Angeles, USA next month, and the winger is expected to be an integral part of the South American side’s squad, considering his stellar contribution to the team during the Copa America 2019.

Manchester United fans will hope that some level of that contribution comes at club level too, where the 30-year-old has faced a disastrous time, and looks set for a move to Inter Milan.

Talks are ongoing between United and Inter to help facilitate a transfer, and it appears the Red Devils are keen on releasing the attacking player even if that leaves them a couple of stars short in the strike department.