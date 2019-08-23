Unai Emery reveals he wants World Cup winner to leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have made some serious inroads in this year’s summer transfer window, but manager Unai Emery wants to trim his squad before the end of the European window.

The Spanish boss has made it clear that at least two players need to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window, and one of them happens to be a World Cup winner.

“We have some players, they know their situation,” Emery told reporters before their Premier League encounter with Liverpool.

“For example, Elneny and Mustafi know their position in the squad and really I want the players to be happy here, I want the players to be protagonists here.

We need matches like Liverpool away – Emery

“Last year with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn’t play they weren’t happy. I spoke with them a lot of times last year and this pre-season and I think it is positive for them to leave and sign for another team where they can be protagonists and be happy and continue their careers.”

“They are very big players,” Emery added. “But for one circumstance or another, they are going to have less chances to show their capacity or to be happy with us and the minutes they play in matches.

“But they know the situation and really, really I am wishing the best for them and I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team and sign to get another challenge.

“We respect them, they are training with us, but they know their situation and only I am wishing the best for them.”