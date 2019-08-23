Oxlade-Chamberlain pens down new Liverpool deal

Back to full fitness after an injury nightmare, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has committed his future to Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The England midfielder joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from Arsenal in August 2017 and has made 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

Those numbers would likely be far greater had Oxlade-Chamberlain not suffered a serious knee injury during the 2018 Champions League semi-final versus Roma that all but ruled him out of last season.

“I’m really, really excited – it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to,” the 26-year-old told Liverpool’s official website

“I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it’s really exciting for me to be able to sign. It’s something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time – and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year.”