Georges-Kevin Nkoudou set up for Besiktas from Tottenham

The Black Eagles have given Georges-Kevin Nkoudou a four-year deal, ending his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has joined Besiktas from Tottenham.

The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Black Eagles after failing to make the grade in the Premier League.

Nkoudou moved from Marseille to Tottenham in 2016 but did not start a league game for the club.

The 24-year-old has had loan spells with Burnley and Monaco and has now been allowed to leave Spurs for a reported €5million (£4.52m).