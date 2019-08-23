Georges-Kevin Nkoudou set up for Besiktas from Tottenham

The Black Eagles have given Georges-Kevin Nkoudou a four-year deal, ending his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has joined Besiktas from Tottenham.
The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Black Eagles after failing to make the grade in the Premier League.
Nkoudou moved from Marseille to Tottenham in 2016 but did not start a league game for the club.
The 24-year-old has had loan spells with Burnley and Monaco and has now been allowed to leave Spurs for a reported €5million (£4.52m).
We have reached agreement with Turkish Super Lig side @Besiktas for the transfer of @gknkoudou.
All the best for the future, GK! #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/nc2ndgNofO
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 22, 2019