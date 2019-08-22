What Manchester United pay “free” agent Alexis Sanchez during disastrous spell

Manchester United have suffered the embarrassment of having to deal with one of the most expensive flops in the history of world football. That of course, being Alexis Sanchez.

With the Chilean close to securing a move to Inter Milan, some United fans have expressed their worry at the club not being stocked enough up front following the departure of Romelu Lukaku earlier in the transfer window.

However, Goal have dug up the numbers, and it is truly fascinating to learn that the Red Devils might be much better off being a player short in the attacking department, than pay the exorbitant sum they currently do to Sanchez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likens Alexis Sanchez to a bottle of ketchup

The Goal report says that United pay a staggering £11m per goal, £6.1m per assist, £2.5m per shot on target, £1.7m per start, £1.2m per game played, £764,000 per chance created and finally £19,800 per minute played for the South American’s work.

Clearly it hasn’t paid off, as United failed to make the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this year, with Sanchez providing just five goals in the colours of the Premier League giants.

It might be in United’s best interest then, to get rid of the winger and invest in youth, with players such as Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood coming through the academy.