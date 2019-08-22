Reports: Manchester United fans plan special gesture for Paul Pogba following racist abuse

Paul Pogba came in contact with the uglier side of football last weekend, when he missed the chance to hand Manchester United the lead against Wolves by missing a penalty. The Frenchman was racially abused on Twitter and United fans are planning something special to show solidarity.

Manchester United fans are planning ‘something special’ for Paul Pogba when Manchester United play Crystal Palace in the Premier League during the weekend, reports the Mirror. The Frenchman was abused racially on Twitter and has since garnered a lot of support from the football fraternity.

“We want to really get behind him vocally and let him know he’s got the backing and support of the fans,” a fan belonging to the Red Army group told Manchester Evening News.

“Pogba is a divisive character but everyone unanimously backs him when it comes to what happened the other day. He needs to know that we have got his back and will always support any United player.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Tammy Abraham was subject to a similar kind of abuse earlier this month, when he missed the deciding spot-kick in the UEFA Super Cup Final against Liverpool.

Manchester United have approached Twitter to seek an end to this problem.