Ahmed Elmohamady extends his contract with Aston Villa for another year

Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Aston Villa.
The 31-year-old joined Villa in 2017 and provided the assist for Anwar El Ghazi’s goal in the Championship play-off final win over Derby County that saw them return to the Premier League in May.
After making 40 appearances last season, Elmohamady has started each of Villa’s top-flight games this campaign.
Dean Smith’s men are winless following successive defeats to Tottenham and Bournemouth.
“Playing for Aston Villa, it’s unbelievable”@Elmo_27 talks about his delight at signing a one-year contract extension https://t.co/fk2cUeaNsz#ThursdayThoughts #AVFCpic.twitter.com/4lxjmKSVTh
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 22, 2019