Ahmed Elmohamady extends his contract with Aston Villa for another year

Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old joined Villa in 2017 and provided the assist for Anwar El Ghazi’s goal in the Championship play-off final win over Derby County that saw them return to the Premier League in May.

After making 40 appearances last season, Elmohamady has started each of Villa’s top-flight games this campaign.

Dean Smith’s men are winless following successive defeats to Tottenham and Bournemouth.