Romelu Lukaku reveals why he rejected Chelsea to join Manchester United in 2017

Manchester United parted ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer, shipping him off to Inter Milan. However, the Belgian has now revealed that he was originally on his way to Chelsea before one phone call changed everything.

Things could’ve gone a lot different for former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, now at Inter Milan, who reveals that he snubbed a move to Chelsea despite already looking for an apartment close to their training ground.

“I was gone, I was going to Chelsea,” Lukaku said on the LightHarted podcast. (via Evening Standard)

“I was looking for an apartment, an apartment for my mum to stay in close to the practice facility, so I don’t have to drive too far. And then Man U came.

“At Man U everybody was… I felt the trust more, where everybody wanted me to be there and that’s the true story. People say ‘Yeah, my agent (Mino Raiola)’ and stuff like that – my former agent at the time – he did his job, he got the best opportunity for me, but the people wanted me the most and that was Man U. Everybody was wanting me. There was no doubting.

“They came and they told me – I was in New York – I get a phone call from this number and I’m like, ‘Who’s this?’ Pick up, Jose Mourinho. ‘Rom, how are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up, boss?’

“‘I’m gonna get you back, we’re gonna pay £75m plus £15m in bonuses (add-ons) by next week, so I expect you in LA. So go and do your s*** in LA and I’ll see you after [in pre-season]’. I felt the dude was lying, like ‘I’ll see you’. “Then the next thing I know, I wake up and had to go back to Everton on the July 7 and July 6, I wake up in the morning and I see they’ve agreed the deal, so I’m like, ‘Man! They came in hard!’”

Unfortunately for Lukaku, his move to Manchester United did not work out as planned. The Belgian striker was at the club for only two years and left after losing his place to Marcus Rashford.

Instead, the ex-Red Devils signed for Inter Milan in a club-record deal. At Inter, the Belgium international will be playing under Antonio Conte who originally wanted him at Chelsea and drove the Nerazzurri’s push for his signature after being appointed as their new manager.

Lukaku is in line to make his official debut when Inter face Lecce in the opening round of fixtures in Serie A.