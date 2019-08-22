Owen identifies Jurgen Klopp as the difference between Liverpool and Man United

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen believes there is one big factor behind the current gap between Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp.

As two of England’s biggest clubs in terms of heritage and success, it is United who are currently ahead on league titles with 20 to Liverpool’s 18.

However, Liverpool have undoubtedly surged past their rivals recently in terms of on-field performance and were unlucky to miss out winning the Premier League last season despite their 97-point haul, with their bitter rivals finishing a massive 31 points behind them in 6th place.

Owen knows both teams very well having rose to prominence with Liverpool but then becoming a Premier League champion with United in 2010/11 after spells with Real Madrid and Newcastle.

And the once prolific striker, with 262 goals in 571 games throughout his career, believes that the quality in personnel is actually similar between the two sides – with the main difference being the charismatic Liverpool manager who has gained plenty of plaudits when his man-management skills.

“There is a gap [between the two sides], definitely,” said Owen, speaking to FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“But when I look at the players I don’t necessarily think they’re too far behind. I think [the difference] is Jurgen Klopp.

“I was listening to [fellow Liverpool legend] John Barnes the other day and he said there’s not much difference between Liverpool’s players and Manchester United, or other team’s players.

“The difference is that Jurgen Klopp has got more cohesion with the team, and I’ve always thought that myself. When you look at players that Klopp has got, cast your mind back five years ago, they were just good players and not great players.

The former England international continued: “Players like [Jordan] Henderson and [James] Milner and all these players… [Andy] Robertson couldn’t even get into the team [at his former club].

“Even players like [Joel] Matip now look like world beaters, [Roberto] Firmino, Sadio Mane – they’re all just playing on a different level than they’ve ever played before.

“So I’m not necessarily sure it’s individual players. I still think Manchester United have got some amazing players and maybe if [manager] Ole Gunnar Solskaer can get the togetherness, a better working relationship and cohesion between all the players, then maybe they can improve quicker than we think.

“At the moment, they don’t just play as a team like Liverpool or Manchester City.”