Romelu Lukaku appears to target Anthony Martial in rant after Manchester United exit

Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United to join Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, and it is safe to say that there is clearly some bad blood between him and United.

After training with Anderlecht during his last few days at the club, Lukaku left on some rather unsettling terms with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has been speaking out about it.

Solskjaer tin tưởng Jesse Lingard sẽ ghi bàn ‘tốt hơn’ khi không có Lukaku

The Belgian had launched a verbal tirade against the club’s treatment of him before he finally left, and has now even targeted some individuals in the team.

“I was in Miami, there was some players who didn’t even make the cut for the World Cup,” Lukaku mentioned.

“They were fronting with the trophy. I’m like what the f***, you didn’t even play.”

Many believe the above statement was directed at former teammate Anthony Martial, who failed to make the squad for France at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, where Les Bleus were victorious.

It would seem that it might just be Martial that Lukaku was talking about, though the two did not necessarily fall out before the striker decided to switch Old Trafford for the San Siro.

With Serie A starting, all eyes will be on Lukaku’s performance for Inter Milan.