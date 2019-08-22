Cristiano Ronaldo reveals which Premier League side he almost joined before Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United in what turned out to be a turning point in football history back in 2003, but he nearly went to another Premier League interview.

In a stunning interview with TVI, Ronaldo revealed that he met with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2003, before making the decision to sign with Manchester United instead.

He revealed that there was contact with clubs such as Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Valencia and even Barcelona at the time, but it was United who showed most initiative.

“There had been contacts with so many other teams, Valencia for example were one of them,” Ronald said.

“I met with Arsene Wenger and was about to go to Arsenal. I talked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter too but after the friendly against Manchester United, who were already interested, they became even more interested and they sped up negotiations and signed me.”

The friendly he talks about took place between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United where CR7 impressed all the United players present on that day, as well as Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Portuguese superstar was soon snapped up by the Red Devils, and the rest, as they say, is history. Now at Juventus, the 34-year-old continues to be at the top of his game.