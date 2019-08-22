Brazil legend, Ballon d’Or winner reveals he almost joined Manchester United in 2003

Manchester United may be a big team now, but they were certainly football giants back in 2003, when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. And believe it or not, a Brazil legend might well have played for them.

Ronaldinho is a Barcelona and Brazil stalwart, but he might just have joined Manchester United back in 2003, the man himself has explained.

“I almost went to United. It was a matter of 48 hours, but Sandro Rosell (candidate for president of Barcelona at the time) told me before I received the proposal: ‘If I become president of Barça, will you come?’ “

“I said yes. It was just a matter of detail with United when Rosell called me to say that I would win the election. I promised I would play at Barça, and it was a quick negotiation. I told the English (team) that I chose Barça. It was the right choice, Brazilians have always loved Barcelona. We have a story there,” Ronaldinho said to FourFourTwo in an old interview.

2003 happens to be the same year that David Beckham left Manchester United for Real Madrid, and it seems clear that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted a big name to enter the Old Trafford doors.

But Ronaldinho preferred Barca, and the rest is history. The Brazilian World Cup winner then revealed some details about his move to AC Milan later on, and discussed rumours of a rift with Lionel Messi.

“I wanted to follow in the footsteps of (Frank) Rijkaard, who was my coach and said great things about Milan.”

“I had other options, but I preferred to play there. The things about Messi are not true. One should not believe everything one reads. I always tried to be a good influence on him, just as Ronaldo did for me. I felt welcomed by Ronaldo and wanted to do the same for Messi. We lived on the same street and had a great relationship with both Messi and his family. There, I already knew he was better than me,” the former winger added.