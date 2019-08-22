Romelu Lukaku abuses Manchester United, blames club for selling him to Inter

Romelu Lukaku has launched an expletive-ridden rant against his former club Manchester United, and his frustration is clear after the Belgian made a big money move to Inter Milan.

On the LightHarted podcast, Lukaku tore into United for not protecting him enough, and used some rather offensive language to highlight what went down during his final days at the Red Devils.

“They have to find somebody (to blame),” Lukaku said. “It is Pogba, it is me or it is Alexis. It’s the three of us all the time.

“They have got to find somebody to blame. I put my hand up, like, this year I don’t think I was the only one playing bad. A lot of people were playing bad but they had to find the culprit.

“If they want to put the blame on me, you know what, f*** it, do what you gotta do.

“I think the team has so much potential to do some great stuff. There is a lot of talent. But it is not only talent; you really have to build a team.”

“A lot of people don’t think I should be part of that system,” he said. “That’s my feeling from the conversations that I have. I just know.

“For me, the thing that makes me laugh a lot is: how the hell is s*** going bad in my team, but when I play in my national team, it’s good? And I’m happy.

“I didn’t play the last six weeks of the league, like the last three weeks or something before the end of the season and then I had another three weeks off before I had to play for the national team, and then we go and play with the Belgium team.

“And nobody there complains because I think the perception in my country is changing slightly. A lot of people were saying a lot of stuff. For me, it took years for a lot of people to change their perception. Man U might not get that time. It’s s*** that it happens like that.

“When I go and play for my country, we play the style of play that we want to play probably with Man United and I do well over there. So is it me? Four goals in the World Cup, three weeks ago I scored three goals in two games, and before that we played Switzerland and Iceland in September and I scored four goals in two games. I’ve scored 48 goals for my country.

“We all know that international soccer is different than club football but the playing style we play in the national team is the one we want to play at Man United. So is it me? Or do we need to have a conversation from man to man and tell each other the rules?”

He further highlighted the lack of protection he felt at the club.

“I think a lot of stuff has been said where I didn’t feel protected,” he added. “A lot of rumours, ‘Rom is going to go there, they don’t want Rom’ and nobody came out and shot it down.

“It was for a good three, four weeks. I’m waiting for someone to come out and shut it down. It didn’t happen. I had my conversation, told them it was better to go our separate ways. I just wanted you to say, ‘Rom is going to fight for his place’, but it never happened for four, five months.

“It was all, ‘He’s got to go, he doesn’t deserve to be there’. Well, okay, then I want to go now. There is fighting for your position, but also being somewhere that people want you to be.

“If you’re happy, you find a way, it doesn’t matter if you’re on the bench or starting. But nobody told me that was the situation, so I thought for two, three weeks to analyse, see all this s*** coming out in the media. Who leaks it? Not me. Not my agent. I see it on my phone come out of nowhere.

“I told them, ‘It’s not good for me to be at a place where I’m not wanted’.”