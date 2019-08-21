Manchester United stars’ Fantasy Premier League teams leaked

Apparently, Manchester United stars follow the Premier League and that some of them even play in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – as we now know from some images that leaked online on Wednesday. The pictures reveal that not only do the Manchester United play in the FPL, but they also have their own mini-league!

The information was initially revealed on Reddit, where it was reported that a user discovered that Manchester United players have their own FPL mini-league.

Nine members of the squad – namely, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Joel Pereira, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young. Lee Grant, Daniel James and “Tiki Taka Legend” who is actually Andreas Pereira as per GiveMeSport – are part of the mini-league named “The MUFC Tiki-Taka Fantasy”, as you can see in the image below:

As you can see, Smalling is the current leader of the lot – and he is followed by Jones, Shaw, Joel Pereira and Harry Maguire.

Ashley Young, Lee Grant, “Tiki Taka Legend” and Daniel James occupy the bottom half of the table.

The following images reveal how each United player picked their fantasy XIs for the recently-concluded Gameweek Two:

Chris Smalling

Phil Jones

Luke Shaw

Joel Pereira

Harry Maguire

Ashley Young

Lee Grant

Daniel James

“Tiki Taka Legend” / Andreas Pereira

Some of the choices made above by the Red Devils are quite interesting, to say the least.

For instance, Daniel James picked himself and later, had to regret his choice.

Only one player – Chris Smalling – has picked David de Gea as his goalkeeper while the other United stars chose to snub their own teammate. Ouch.

Smalling and Jones lead the charts simply because they broke the bank to fill their midfield with the best names – both teams feature Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah, two of the most expensive purchases in the FPL this season.

Images via GiveMeSport.