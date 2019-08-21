Reports: Chelsea star to become highest-paid teenager in Premier League

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly close to agreeing terms on a new record-breaking five-year deal with the club – and according to reports, he could earn up to £52million in the next five years.

It is Daily Mail that reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with the player and that they are ready to hand him a new five-year deal worth up to £200,000-per-week.

This, in turn, amounts to £52million in five years – which could make him the highest-paid teenager in the Premier League.

The English news agency further reports that the 18-year-old’s new contract will be worth at least £180,000-a-week, which could rise to £200,000-per-week with bonuses.

Hudson-Odoi emerged as one of England’s best young talents after impressing for Chelsea during the 2018-19 season.

He made 23 appearances for the Blues during the season and scored five times and set up five more goals, before forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s England international squad.

Soon, he made his debut for the Three Lions as well and later, attracted huge interest from Bayern Munich who were looking to replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, their ageing wingers.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Franck Lampard has revealed that Hudson-Odoi is an important part of his plans this season.

“With Callum, of course, I want him to sign and stay here. He’s a player who’s come through the academy, he’s a player who can be a big player for Chelsea and England,” he said, before adding:

“We as a club as a whole want him to stay, for sure. I think he knows he has a manager here who wants to work with him to improve, and that takes hard work.”