Liverpool superstar pledges his future to the club – ‘I love the fans and they love me’

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has pledged his future to the club, saying that he’s happy at the club.

The Gyptian winger joined the Merseyside club for £34 million from AS Roma back in 2017 and has since gone on to register his name in the club’s history. In only 108 appearances, Salah has 72 goals and 30 assists to his name which is a direct goal involvement of almost one per match.

Salah even helped the side win the UEFA Champions League and run Manchester City close in the Premier League race last season which saw Liverpool achieve the best point tally for a second-placed team in the PL’s history.

While talking to CNN, Salah revealed that he’s happy at the club and loves the fans, who in turn admire him. He added that he likes the city too which is a bonus.

“I’m happy at Liverpool,” Salah told CNN’s Becky Anderson. “I’m happy in the city — I love the fans and they love me. I’m happy at the club.”

Salah was linked with a move to Real Madrid before the start of last season but a move didn’t materialise and the rest is history. Liverpool fans will hope Salah can replicate his performances of the last two season this time as well.