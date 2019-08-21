Statistics show Manchester United star does not deserve his place in the team

Manchester United are well on their way to try and challenge strongly for the 2019-20 Premier League title, but they may not be able to do much if they continue to field Jesse Lingard in their starting eleven – if statistics of the past one year can be trusted.

The Englishman disappointed yet again, in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday – after his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to field him as Manchester United’s number 10 player.

Lingard was decidedly uncreative throughout the match – much to the ire of fans who have already begun rallying against the 26-year-old for his behaviour both on and off the pitch.

The only note-worthy comment that was made about Lingard after the Wolves game was definitely not a positive one, with sportswriter Duncan Alexander posting a viral statistical data about him.

According to what he found, the English forward has neither produced a goal nor an assist in the Premier League in 2019 and December 2018 is the only month in which he has actually done both, since the start of the previous season.

In other words, Lingard has not contributed to a single goal in 12 of the last 13 months of competitive Premier League action. Take a look at the tweet down below:

Did Jesse Lingard score or assist a PL goal? May 2018: no

Aug 2018: no

Sep 2018: no

Oct 2018: no

Nov 2018: no

Dec 2018: YES (4G 2A)

Jan 2019: no

Feb 2019: no

Mar 2019: no

Apr 2019: no

May 2019: no

Aug 2019: no pic.twitter.com/YGP1XOAIOg — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 19, 2019

If nothing else, the data simply goes on to suggest that Solskjaer could get more goals and more wins by playing somebody else in Lingard’s place – and that could be crucial for Manchester United by the end of the 2019-20 season.