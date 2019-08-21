Manchester United defeat Premier League side 3-1 in encounter behind closed doors – Reports

Just a day after playing out a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League, Manchester United played a friendly behind closed doors against Sheffield United, which they went on to win 3-1.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has reportedly arranged a series of behind-closed-doors friendlies to ensure players like Alexis Sanchez and Nemanja Matic, who are not featuring regularly in the starting XI, for now, remain fully fit. Youngsters like Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes played the encounter as well.

Though none of the reports have been able to reveal the full XI which Solskjaer put out for the encounter, 10 of the players have been named. Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Alexis Sanchez, Nemanja Matic, Angel Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Mason Greenwood and Juan Mata played the match against Sheffield United, according to reports.

Greenwood and Pereira were the goalscorers for United, however, there is no news about the scorer of the third goal. For Sheffield, Oli McBurnie scored the only goal.

