Heart says Liverpool, but Michael Owen’s head says Man City will be champions again

Liverpool great Michael Owen believes his former club have what it takes to win the Premier League this season but has a funny feeling Manchester City will still be champions once again.

Liverpool came excruciatingly close to winning the Premier League last season, but their staggering haul of 97 points was incredibly one short of City’s.

Two games into the 2019/20 campaign, the Reds are one of just two teams to have claimed a maximum six points thus far, after City were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham at the weekend.

There is no denying that there are some top quality players currently strutting their stuff under an excellent manager in Jurgen Klopp.

But although he would obviously love to see his old team end their 30-year wait for a league title, Owen – who scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for the club – admits the Citizens are still the team to beat.

“They [Liverpool] have never had a better team for a long, long time so of course they have a good chance,” the affable ex-England international told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“The problem is they now meet a team that maybe we haven’t seen like this either in Manchester City. They are just unbelievable at the moment.

“They were UEFA Champions League winners again last season so it was obviously a remarkable season and, now they’ve won a trophy under Jurgen Klopp, I think it will give them a lot of confidence. Of course, they won a trophy [UEFA Super Cup] only again the other day.

“Of course they can win the league, but will they?

“If you ask me, my heart says yes but my head probably says [it will be] Manchester City again.

“I think Manchester City under Pep Guardiola are just an amazing team at the moment, but yeah, I can only seem Liverpool or Manchester City winning the league.”

Owen was speaking in Singapore at Tuesday’s announcement of a partnership between La Liga and Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX), whom he is signed with as a celebrity.

His presence had double the impact considering the former striker also had a fruitful spell in Spain with Real Madrid.

The new partnership will see La Liga and GCOX join forces to provide exclusive products, services, social interactions, football tourism and “money-can’t-buy” experiences for fans.

“We have all been looking forward to this day; a partnership between two global brands to promote football tourism and bespoke football experiences via blockchain technology,” added Owen. “And I am so proud to be part of this revolution.

“I can only imagine limitless potential of what La Liga Tokens can do and how much football fans around the world will benefit from this synergy.

“I look forward to our massive success in revolutionising the blockchain industry.”