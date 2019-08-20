Marcus Rashford blasts Manchester United fans who racially abused Paul Pogba

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has blasted the fans who racially abused Paul Pogba for a missed penalty during the club’s 1-1 draw with Wolves in the English Premier League.

Pogba was one of the best performers for United on the night and singlehandedly won the penalty with his trickery. Moreover, he was also the star of the night in the Premier League giants’ 4-0 win over Chelsea in their tournament opener.

After United released an official statement on the incident, Rashford let his feelings known on Twitter and questioned those who directed racial abuse towards his teammate. He went on to add that any attack on Pogba is an attack on the club.

Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all… @ManUtd https://t.co/PgalnFQMeu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 20, 2019

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham was targetted with racial abuse as well after he missed a penalty in the Blues’ penalty shoot-out defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup last week. With racist incidents increasing by the day in the Premier League, the FA needs to take strict actions and ensure unfortunate incidents like these are not repeated in the future.