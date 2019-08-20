Manchester United slam fans for Paul Pogba racism incident, release official statement

Manchester United have released an official statement after racial abuse of Paul Pogba post the 1-1 draw with Wolves in the English Premier League.

The French midfielder was one of the best players for United yet again but failed to convert a penalty which could have seen the Manchester-based side walk home with all three points. Pogba was then subjected to racial abuse from a set of Manchester United fans. This comes only days after Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was racially abused as well.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it. The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club,” a club statement read.

The United star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid all summer and despite wanting to leave, he has been professional enough to play to his potential. Pogba was also one of the stars in the club’s 4-0 win over Chelsea in the opening weekend.