Manchester United, Manchester City fans slam VAR over Raheem Sterling decision

The new VAR system used in the Premier League this season disappointed both Manchester United and Manchester City fans during Gameweek 2 – and many of them have since questioned the technology’s consistency after it made two different decisions for identical situations in both matches.

In case you did not know, Raheem Sterling’s brilliant for City in their game against West Ham United last week was ruled out because VAR found that the England international’s shoulder was a few millimetres offside.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves’ goal was allowed against Manchester United despite VAR footage revealing that Neves was in an identical position to that of Sterling a week ago.

In the build-up to the goal, Neves received the ball from Joao Moutinho after a quick one-two with his teammate. But replays showed that Moutinho’s shoulder could have been offside when he took it back. Eventually, VAR deemed there to have been no offside, and the goal stood.

The inconsistency between the two decisions have since led both City and United fans to question VAR’s credibility, as you can see from the reactions below:

Manchester United will now take on Crystal Palace, while Wolves will lock horns against Burnley in the next Premier League Gameweek.

