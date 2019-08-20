Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams referee over Daniel James diving incident

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he did not approve of the referee’s decision to book Daniel James during Monday’s Premier League outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Solskjaer said that according to him, Daniel James did not dive intentionally and hence did not deserve the yellow card.

In case you did not know, the 21-year-old youngster was booked during the first half of the game, as he was believed to have made an intentional dive after challenging Wolverhampton’s Joao Moutinho for the ball.

According to Express, James was attempting to use his pace to get past Moutinho after knocking the ball past him.

The winger flicked the ball past the Wolves midfielder and attempted to outrun him to retrieve it. However, as he did so, he clipped the trailing leg of Moutinho and fell to the ground.

Meanwhile, Jon Moss the match referee who officiated the proceedings during the game, was not really convinced about there being a foul and instead of warning the Portuguese star for extending his leg, brought the yellow card out and awarded it to James, accusing him of diving wrongfully.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and in the press conference that followed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that there was enough contact for James to go down – as far as he could see.

“I don’t think it’s a booking,” he was quoted as saying.

“I haven’t seen the video but he’s so quick so you’ve got to tell me if there’s contact or not. But he does get kicked so many times and I think he gets loads of yellow cards for the defenders playing against him and sometimes he gets fouled and it doesn’t look like a foul.”

“I don’t think it’s a yellow card anyway, from live viewing,” Solskjaer concluded.

Quotes via Express.