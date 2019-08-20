Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Paul Pogba took the penalty for Manchester United

Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained that Paul Pogba took the penalty during the game, because both he and Marcus Rashford are the club’s designated penalty takers and that it is up to them to decide at the moment.

As you all know by now, the Frenchman missed his spot-kick chance and that cost United the win against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at the Molineux.

Earlier, Rashford had taken the penalty against Chelsea last week, which is why Pogba took the chance against Wolves. Solskjaer further explained that both players take alternate chances when it comes to penalties at Manchester United.

“Because the two of them are the designated penalty shooters. It’s up to them there and then to decide ‘this is mine’,” he was quoted as saying.

The explanation also caused former United star Gary Neville to slam the decision.

“This is a Manchester United penalty, this is not a tombola, this is not a five-a-side on the playground,” he said.

“Daniel James is saying to Rashford ‘Is this right? You scored last week mate.’ Then Rashford even throws the ball to Pogba, that’s what makes me feel that Pogba is the actual taker. Something’s not right here.”

The former right-back added: “Even if the players have been told to decide who takes the penalties themselves, it’s not spin the bottle; the player that scores last week takes the penalty this week.”

Quotes via Squawka.