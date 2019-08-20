Premier League |

Fans want Marcus Rashford as Manchester United penalty taker after Paul Pogba miss against Wolves

Manchester United fans have expressed their disappointment at Paul Pogba on Twitter after the midfielder missed a penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

The fans further stressed that they want Pogba’s teammate Marcus Rashford to become Manchester United’s default penalty taker from now onwards, as they believe that the England international is better at spot-kicks.

The situation did not sit well with former United star Gary Neville who slammed Pogba and Rashford for their decision.

“This is a Manchester United penalty, this is not a tombola, this is not a five-a-side on the playground,” he said.

“Daniel James is saying to Rashford ‘Is this right? You scored last week mate.’ Then Rashford even throws the ball to Pogba, that’s what makes me feel that Pogba is the actual taker. Something’s not right here.”

The former right-back added: “Even if the players have been told to decide who takes the penalties themselves, it’s not spin the bottle; the player that scores last week takes the penalty this week.”

