Fans want Marcus Rashford as Manchester United penalty taker after Paul Pogba miss against Wolves

Manchester United fans have expressed their disappointment at Paul Pogba on Twitter after the midfielder missed a penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

The fans further stressed that they want Pogba’s teammate Marcus Rashford to become Manchester United’s default penalty taker from now onwards, as they believe that the England international is better at spot-kicks.

The following are some of the best reactions on the incident, that we collected from Twitter:

Inexplicable that Pogba should take the penalty after Rashford took one and scored last week. As a striker that would absolutely do my head in. Particularly if they miss. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2019

Why did you miss the penalty Pogba:pic.twitter.com/QlRDoFvTcq — BWANA Josh (@josh_mirondo) August 19, 2019

United fans spent the last 48 hours forcing a Pogba/KDB comparison just for their boy to not only dive to win a penalty but miss it ? pic.twitter.com/GkCdTkN4dE — 👾 (@TrapLordDro) August 19, 2019

Martial should be taking our penalties. He has taken about 7 for us and missed once. Not bad. Rashford has taken in twice and scored the two times. Pogba should not be coming near it. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) August 19, 2019

I think Pogba missed the penalty because he was overthinking which dance to celebrate with.. But still we will bounce back stronger 💪🏽#MUFC #WOLMNU — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) August 19, 2019

G Neville: ”Why is there a debate on who takes the penalty? I don't like it. There should never be a debate. Pogba has missed four in the last 12 months. You'd think he has had his chance. Rashford scored last week – take the penalty.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 19, 2019

Gary Neville: "Why is there a debate on who takes a penalty? Pogba has missed four in the last 12 months." SO ACCURATE 👍#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/6AERfGiTws — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) August 19, 2019

The Paul Pogba that stepped up to take the missed penalty 😂. #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/ggHkxWuWOS — Sports News (@F00tba11News) August 19, 2019

Marcus Rashford after pogba miss the penalty #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/yuanutWRNi — sheymann (@sheymann_) August 19, 2019

the face of a man who’s just missed a decisive penalty, and therefore lost you the game #pogba pic.twitter.com/krXYXKk2C0 — DMONTE (@JamesDmonte) August 19, 2019

Rashford:

– Never missed a penalty

– Scored that stunner against PSG last season Pogba:

– Missed three penalties last season

– Has that dodgy run up#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/JaY7EVH3ry — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) August 19, 2019

The situation did not sit well with former United star Gary Neville who slammed Pogba and Rashford for their decision.

“This is a Manchester United penalty, this is not a tombola, this is not a five-a-side on the playground,” he said.

“Daniel James is saying to Rashford ‘Is this right? You scored last week mate.’ Then Rashford even throws the ball to Pogba, that’s what makes me feel that Pogba is the actual taker. Something’s not right here.”

The former right-back added: “Even if the players have been told to decide who takes the penalties themselves, it’s not spin the bottle; the player that scores last week takes the penalty this week.”

What do you think of the situation? Who is most suited to take Manchester United’s spot-kicks – Pogba or Rashford?

Let us know your opinions in the comments below.