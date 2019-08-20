Paul Pogba racially abused by Manchester United fans after penalty miss against Wolverhampton

In what can be described as a very disgusting piece of news, it has been understood that Paul Pogba was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his penalty miss which could have given Manchester United a 2-1 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Initially, before the kick was taken by the French midfielder, there appeared to be a debate between him and teammate Marcus Rashford over who should take the spot-kick.

As mentioned above, Pogba himself took control in the end and took the ball from his teammate, before Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved his shot by diving to his right.

The match eventually ended in a draw with the scorecard reading 1-1 at the end of full-time and Pogba was looked upon as the reason why Manchester United could not win.

And Mirror now reports that some abhorrent posts which aimed racial abuse towards Pogba were spotted in Twitter shortly after the game.

The English news agency said that some tweets addressed the Manchester United number six as “n*****”, among other derogatory terms as well.

One post read: “Pogba you f****** n*****”, while another user said: “Pogba is a n*****”. Another vile post read: “Pogba… you f****** fat m***** looking n*****.”

Mirror further claims that they saw at least seven anti-Pogba posts of a disgusting racial nature.

To see that such things continue to happen at this day and age, is downright disgusting.

