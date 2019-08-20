Antonio Rudiger set to make Chelsea comeback after knee injury

After missing the end of last season due to a serious knee injury, Antonio Rudiger made his comeback in a win for Chelsea Under-23s.
Antonio Rudiger stepped up his comeback from injury on Monday after completing the full 90 minutes in Chelsea Under-23s’ win over Liverpool.
In front of Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard – who was watching on from the stands at Stamford Bridge – Germany international Rudiger made his first appearance since suffering a meniscus injury in April.
Having missed all of pre-season, Rudiger returned to full training at the start of August and came through unscathed as Chelsea’s development squad ran out 3-0 winners in Premier League 2 – with another senior squad member, Michy Batshuayi, scoring twice.
Back on the pitch for 90 min. thanks to the @ChelseaFC development squad #cleansheet #homevictory #comebackwork #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/UsjdfkrvLp
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) August 19, 2019
Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma have been the preferred pairing, though the latter has come in for some criticism after a costly mistake in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.