WATCH: Paul Pogba’s decisive penalty miss versus Wolverhampton

On Monday, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba missed a crucial spot-kick versus Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and as a result, the match-up between both teams ended a stalemate with the scorecard reading 1-1 at the end of full-time.

You can take a look at Pogba’s missed penalty right here:

Pogba Missed penalty pic.twitter.com/KWzUcBXB0b — EPL Goal ⚽ (@epl_goals10) August 19, 2019

And here is another angle of the attempt:

Pogba again miss penalty 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/stVtDxmttp — GoalBet (@Footygoalsbet) August 19, 2019

Disappointing, to say the least.

Speaking on the match, it was Manchester United who drew first blood as Anthony Martial prodded the ball high into the net with a classy first-time shot.

This was during the 27th minute and the Red Devils enjoyed the 1-0 lead until ten minutes after the beginning of the second half, when Ruben Neves equalized for the hosts with a beautifully curled attempt.

Later, in the 68th minute, Pogba himself led United’s attempt to restore their lead when he was tripped by Wolves star Conor Coady inside their penalty box.

Pogba himself took the spot-kick, but Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patricio read his attempt perfectly and batted it away, as you can see from the videos above.

Both teams continued fighting to gain a foothold in the game, but neither side succeeded in doing so – and eventually shared a point each as the referee blew his final whistle nearly half an hour later. United will now take on Crystal Palace, while Wolves will lock horns against Burnley in the next Premier League gameweek.