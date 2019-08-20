Manchester United legend angered by penalty debate between Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford

Manchester United great Gary Neville was angered by an on-field debate between Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford at Molineux on Monday.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford’s penalty debate during the game against Wolves was like a “tombola”, according to former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

Pogba and Rashford had a lengthy discussion over who should take a spot-kick – won by the France midfielder following a foul by Conor Coady – at Molineux on Monday.

Rashford scored from the spot in United’s win over Chelsea on the opening weekend but on this occasion the England striker threw the ball to Pogba.

Rui Patricio duly saved Pogba’s effort and the World Cup winner has now missed four Premier League penalties since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Neville, in an appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports, was furious about the impromptu consultation between Pogba, Rashford, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial over penalty duties.

“There was a debate between Martial, James, Rashford and Pogba,” he said after the 1-1 draw. “It was more like: ‘Go on mate you have it’.

“This is not right, by the way. Look, here comes Paul Pogba, now Lingard is getting involved. Is Pogba the penalty taker and Rashford has taken it off him?

“I’m holding back on Pogba because he may be the penalty taker here. It isn’t right. They should decide before they play. This is not right.

“This is a Manchester United penalty. This is not a tombola. This is not under-fives football on the playground. Rashford throws the ball to Pogba. Something is not right.

“Why is there a debate on who takes a penalty? Pogba has missed four in the last 12 months – so you would think he’s had his chance now. Rashford scored last week, take the penalty.

“But there wasn’t a leader on the pitch.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later clarified on Sky Sports that Pogba and Rashford share penalty duties, with the decision over who steps up left down to the players themselves.