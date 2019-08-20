Augsburg sign Stephan Lichtsteiner after Arsenal exit

Stephan Lichtsteiner will spend the 2019-20 season with Bundesliga side Augsburg having left Arsenal at the end of last term.

Former Arsenal and Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has signed a one-year contract with Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Lichtsteiner, 35, joined the Gunners following his release by Juve in 2018, but he only spent a single campaign at Emirates Stadium.

He penned an emotional farewell letter to Arsenal fans in June, calling his time there a “great experience” that he “loved”.

He joins an Augsburg side that narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga last season and he could make his debut against Union Berlin at the weekend.