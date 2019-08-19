Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he is using Anthony Martial differently from former Manchester United manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he will use forward Anthony Martial in a different way than what former manager Louis van Gaal did.

Solskajer was speaking to the press ahead of United’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves in the Premier League. The English giants started their league campaign on a winning note, demolishing Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

While explaining how he plans to use Martial, the former Manchester United striker said that he doesn’t want him to play only through the centre. He added that he wants Marcus Rashford and the Frenchman to swap their positions as and when required.

“Anthony’s had spells when he’s played number nine as a centre forward under [Louis] van Gaal, then he’s played on the left the last few years,” Solskjaer said.

“I think him and Marcus both are capable of playing both positions. Sometimes it will be Marcus through the middle and Anthony on the left, or Dan James on the left and maybe one of them on the right.

“But, of course, the goals are scored from between the posts and not the worldies that we’ve seen them score, both of them, Marcus and Anthony with curlers in the top corner or dribble.

“I want both of them to be more scoring easy goals because you don’t have to work too hard to score them, just a little bit of movement.

“It was a great counter-attack [against Chelsea], great runs by Anthony and I think maybe he felt he should have got the first pass, it went a little bit wide out to Jesse [Lingard] and he stopped.

“But then he got himself back in a good position and even though he might have mis-hit it it went in. So if you can get five extra goals like this every season, both of them, that’s 10.”