Stats show why holding on to Paul Pogba is more important for Manchester United than new signings

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been in the thick of transfer rumours since the start of the European window with Real Madrid heavily interested in his signature.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has openly accepted his admiration for the French midfielder and wants him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, United are holding out for a sum of 160 million which Los Blancos are reluctant to play as they have Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar in sight as well.

Therefore, if the Premier League giants manage to hold on to Pogba, it’ll be their best piece of business in the transfer window. Stats from the last season of the league show that the Frenchman scored the most goals, had most assists from open play and most shots of any midfielder.

The 26-year-old scored 13 goals, provided nine assists from open play and as many as 105 shots on goal as well, which highlight his importance for the United side. With only 14 days left in the European transfer window, Pogba has more chances of staying at United than moving to Madrid in the summer.