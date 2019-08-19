Georginio Wijnaldum: Adrian needs time to settle at Liverpool

Adrian’s glaring gaffe at St Mary’s is not worth worrying about, according to Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum.

The experienced Spaniard had a moment to forget on his first Premier League start for the Reds when a poor pass bounced off Danny Ings and into the net.

Liverpool were two goals clear at the time and held on to win 2-1 after former Reds striker Ings squandered a gilt-edged chance for an equaliser.

Adrian almost missed the match after a supporter inadvertently kicked his ankle amid the celebrations of last week’s UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

The former West Ham player had been the hero in Istanbul, decisively denying Tammy Abraham in the penalty shoot-out, but could now be targeted by opponents as Liverpool’s number one, Alisson, remains sidelined with a calf injury.

“Those kind of things can happen with a goalkeeper,” midfielder Wijnaldum said of Adrian’s mistake.

“Last season it happened to Alisson against Leicester City and in a pre-season friendly.

“How is he going to react to the mistake? I think that is more important than the mistake itself. Everyone can make a mistake, also a goalkeeper.

“But the only thing is he is a goalkeeper and if he makes a mistake a lot of times it will result in a goal.”

“We tested it this morning. Yesterday it was already better but still swollen. Now it’s good, so obviously not that serious.” Klopp on @AdriSanMiguel ‘s return #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/WQKgujsQRZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2019

Liverpool signed Adrian four days before their Premier League season opener after selling Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge.

Wijnaldum said: “Everyone needs time to adjust. He [has been here] not even two weeks, so we have to get used to each other.

“It would have been easier if he had come in from the start with Simon leaving and him coming in.

“Now we just have to take the time that we have and train with each other and get to know each other better because everyone needs time to settle in.

“I had it also when I came here, I think all of the signings had it when they signed for Liverpool. So he will be okay.”