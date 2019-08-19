How Manchester United could line up against Wolves for Premier League encounter

Manchester United started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign on a positive note. The Red Devils beat Chelsea by four goals to nil, going second in the table. However, a tough test against last year’s surprise performers Wolves awaits and here’s how they could line up for this one.

Probable Manchester United XI

Manchester United will be full of confidence going into their away match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils have three out of three points in the bag and will be looking for more of the same from their latest Premier League match.

As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected not to tinker too much with his started line-up, which very effectively broke down an under-construction Chelsea side, scoring four unanswered goals in the process.

The backline is expected to remain largely unchanged. That, in turn, means that David de Gea will retain his spot behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will provide width as fullbacks. There is, however, some doubt over the latter, whose performance was criticized following the win over Chelsea. Ashley young or a Diogo Dalot could provide an alternative.

Paul Pogba returned to his attacking best against the Blues, providing two assists during the match. However, the Frenchman was sloppy at times in possession and lost the ball on more than a few occasions. Nevertheless, he is too talented to be left out of the squad, as stated by manager Solskjaer himself and is once again expected to partner Scott McTominay in midfield.

Moving further forward, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira could be handed their second start of the season, after impressing in the previous match. Alternatively, Daniel James could be deployed on the wing, after the Welshman scored his first goal for the club in the win over Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford is likely to start on the left-wing but drift inside when the situation permits. The Englishman used his pace and finishing to good effect during the opening encounter, scoring two goals.

Anthony Martial is the likely option up top, as compared to young Mason Greenwood. Martial, too, scored in the win over Chelsea, giving Manchester United much to cheer about.

While the Red Devils steamrolled their way over the Blues last weekend, Wolves provide a much difficult challenge. They have been well-drilled into playing a compact formation by Nuno Espirito Santo and are likely to rely on the dangerous Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota to score goals.

Wolves took the majority of points when the two met last season, winning one and drawing another of their games against Manchester United. The Red Devils, once again, will need to be at their absolute best to avoid a potential banana skin under their feet.